ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.83

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.83 and last traded at $96.34, with a volume of 361502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.86.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

