ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.09

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.09 and last traded at $73.66, with a volume of 96602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

