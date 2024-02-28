Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 605,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,523. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.