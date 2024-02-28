Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBMWW) Short Interest Update

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBMWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 12,033.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Psyence Biomedical Price Performance

PBMWW stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. 47,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,112. Psyence Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Psyence Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psyence Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.