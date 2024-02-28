PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in February

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PUTKY traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 5,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. PT United Tractors Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

Featured Stories

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation.

