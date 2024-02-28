PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in February

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PUTKY traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 5,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. PT United Tractors Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
