PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $2,041,020.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PubMatic Trading Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. 1,233,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.58 million, a PE ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 1.35. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $21.83.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
