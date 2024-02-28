PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $2,041,020.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PubMatic Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. 1,233,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.58 million, a PE ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 1.35. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

