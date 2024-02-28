Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.96. 73,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 188,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Pulse Biosciences

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $559.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 90,118 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $843,504.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,966,180 shares in the company, valued at $346,003,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 152,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $1,385,672.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,272.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 90,118 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $843,504.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,966,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,003,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 469,531 shares of company stock worth $4,372,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.