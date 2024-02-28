Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

TSE PSD opened at C$2.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.93. Pulse Seismic has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

