Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Pulse Seismic Trading Up 0.5 %
TSE PSD opened at C$2.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.93. Pulse Seismic has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
About Pulse Seismic
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Seismic
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.