Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as high as C$2.10. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 36,396 shares traded.

Pulse Seismic Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$110.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.93.

Pulse Seismic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

