QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

QNB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNBC remained flat at $24.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. QNB has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $88.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.