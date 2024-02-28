Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $14.71 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014796 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,370.80 or 0.99886893 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001175 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00181010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008219 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

