QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

QNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price target on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QNST

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. 433,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $798.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $332,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 41,417 shares of company stock valued at $551,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.