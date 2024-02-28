Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $66.52 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $66.52 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019374 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004457 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.