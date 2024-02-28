Radix Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $385.87 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Radix has a market cap of $385.87 million and $6.85 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radix has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,785,051,460 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,352,345 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

