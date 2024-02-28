Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 20.9 %

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 1,758,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.06. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 121,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.