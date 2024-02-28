Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Director Sells $12,918,000.00 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Donald Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38.

On Thursday, November 30th, James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $321.47. The stock had a trading volume of 249,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $333.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 390,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,242,000 after acquiring an additional 65,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

