Ren (REN) Trading 26.6% Higher This Week

Ren (REN) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Ren has a total market cap of $83.33 million and approximately $39.88 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ren

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.