Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79. 667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Rexel Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

Rexel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.