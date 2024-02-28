RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Announces Dividend of €1.25

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of €1.25 ($1.36) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RHI Magnesita Stock Up 2.4 %

LON RHIM traded up GBX 86 ($1.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,674 ($46.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,481. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,034 ($25.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,698 ($46.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,473.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,411.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,025.47.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

