Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Price Performance
LON RCOI opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £799,128.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 52-week low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01).
About Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income
