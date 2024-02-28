Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Baiju Bhatt Sells 482,667 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89.
- On Monday, January 8th, Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04.
Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of HOOD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,650,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,266. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
