Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Baiju Bhatt Sells 482,667 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89.

On Monday, January 8th, Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,650,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,266. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.