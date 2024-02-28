Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,618 shares of company stock valued at $941,797. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 886,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after buying an additional 863,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after buying an additional 843,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,511.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 522,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 502,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

