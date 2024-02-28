Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.58

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$62.58 and traded as low as C$61.00. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$61.00, with a volume of 630 shares changing hands.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.33.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

