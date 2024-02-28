RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

RT Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.02. The stock has a market cap of C$411,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

RT Minerals Company Profile

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

See Also

