Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 670,130 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 670,130 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.73% of The New America High Income Fund worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 60.0% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 324,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 121,835 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 82,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 375,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 56,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HYB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

