Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Increased by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.3% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,709,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,118. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $162.98 and a one year high of $303.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $290.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,395,796 shares of company stock worth $376,848,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.