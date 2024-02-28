Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $299.77. 11,351,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.84. The company has a market cap of $290.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $162.98 and a 1-year high of $303.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,395,796 shares of company stock worth $376,848,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.09.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

