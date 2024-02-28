Samuel C. Blackman Sells 20,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 804,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of -1.56. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,777,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 53,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,638,000 after acquiring an additional 139,992 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

