Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $12.41 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $4,596.85 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,663,561,206 coins and its circulating supply is 1,642,882,983 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

