SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.15-$13.51 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $199.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.39. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.75%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
