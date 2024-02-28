Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69,754 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.2% during the second quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 164,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Up 1.8 %

SCRMW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 1,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,873. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

