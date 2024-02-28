Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $544,114.32

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 89.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $544,114.32 and $1,223.58 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014839 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00015976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,473.03 or 1.00055540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00179858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008173 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00021643 USD and is up 944.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

