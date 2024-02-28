Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 572.4% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SIGIP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

