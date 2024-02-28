Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Shares Up 0.3%

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.44. 39,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,564,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

