SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a growth of 1,776.9% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SenesTech from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
