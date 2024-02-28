SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a growth of 1,776.9% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SenesTech from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.94% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

