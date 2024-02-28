Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$306.00 and last traded at C$306.00. 477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$318.75.

Senvest Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$313.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$309.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$760.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Senvest Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$312.37, for a total transaction of C$31,237.00. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Senvest Capital

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.