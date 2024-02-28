SES AI (NYSE:SES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

SES AI Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. SES AI has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

Get SES AI alerts:

Insider Transactions at SES AI

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,756.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,756.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 212,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $479,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,242 shares of company stock valued at $799,366 over the last ninety days. 15.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SES AI by 681.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SES AI by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SES AI by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SES AI by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,462 shares during the period. 30.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SES

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.