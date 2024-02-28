SES AI (NYSE:SES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
SES AI Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. SES AI has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.
In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,756.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,756.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 212,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $479,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,242 shares of company stock valued at $799,366 over the last ninety days. 15.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
