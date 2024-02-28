Seven Grand Managers LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Seven Grand Managers LLC grew its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,359 shares during the period. Core & Main comprises about 9.3% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $108,023,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Core & Main by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,129,000 after acquiring an additional 285,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,826. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNM

Insider Activity

In other Core & Main news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $4,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,618,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,066,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.