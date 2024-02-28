Seven Grand Managers LLC Invests $869,000 in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU)

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II makes up 1.2% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,723,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000.

NETDU stock remained flat at $10.51 during trading on Wednesday. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.58.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

