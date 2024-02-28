Seven Grand Managers LLC Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Dutch Bros makes up 1.5% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Dutch Bros stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 8,271,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,297. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $12,309,817.47. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,362,841.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $12,309,817.47. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,362,841.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,509,177 shares of company stock valued at $73,505,079. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.