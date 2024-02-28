Seven Grand Managers LLC Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Oshkosh comprises 0.6% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.56. 445,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,238. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.06. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.