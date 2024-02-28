Share Buyback Program Declared by eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Board

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. 23,205,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

