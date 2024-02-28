Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Grows By 691.3%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, an increase of 691.3% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 85.5 %

Shares of ADIL stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,325,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.30. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares in the last quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

