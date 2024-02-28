Short Interest in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Increases By 473.9%

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 473.9% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Active REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ALPS Active REIT ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 3,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

