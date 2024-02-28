Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Increases By 1,214.3%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 1,214.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AltEnergy Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,359. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 19.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 6.9% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,170,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 357.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 383,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

