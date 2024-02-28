Short Interest in Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Increases By 315.4%

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 315.4% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:APPTF remained flat at C$8.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$8.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88.
About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
