Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Drops By 75.0%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of RILYP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 20,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.