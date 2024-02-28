Short Interest in bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Declines By 96.2%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

BPOSY remained flat at $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $788.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. bpost NV/SA has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

