Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Decreases By 92.0%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Edible Garden Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EDBLW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
Edible Garden Company Profile
