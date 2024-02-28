Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Decreases By 92.0%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDBLW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Edible Garden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.