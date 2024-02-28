Short Interest in Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Decreases By 80.0%

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 733,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Elevai Labs Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ELAB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 114,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,284. Elevai Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16.

Get Elevai Labs alerts:

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

About Elevai Labs

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevai Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevai Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.